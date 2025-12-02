Ukraine, US negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine, US negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskiy says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 25, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 25, 2025
KYIV, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner for about an hour on how to end the war.
"It was a really good conversation: many details, good ideas, that we discussed. There are some new ideas on how to bring the real peace closer, and it concerns formats, meetings, and, certainly, the timeline," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app.
(Reporting by Olena Harmash; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Explore more articles in the Finance category