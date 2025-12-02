Home > Finance > Ukraine, US negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskiy says
Finance

Ukraine, US negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskiy says

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 25, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

KYIV, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner for about an hour on how to end the war.

"It was a really good conversation: many details, good ideas, that we discussed. There are some new ideas on how to bring the real peace closer, and it concerns formats, meetings, and, certainly, the timeline," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Related Posts
Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm
Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm
Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic Sea
Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic Sea
Ukraine fires Storm Shadows, drones to hit Russia's oil, gas facilities
Ukraine fires Storm Shadows, drones to hit Russia's oil, gas facilities
China social media thrashes one-child policy after population control czar dies
China social media thrashes one-child policy after population control czar dies
Stonepeak, CPPIB look to buy Castrol India shares at premium following BP deal
Stonepeak, CPPIB look to buy Castrol India shares at premium following BP deal
Swiss prosecutors drop probe into banking blog
Swiss prosecutors drop probe into banking blog
Serbia's NIS gets US approval to negotiate sale of Russian stake
Serbia's NIS gets US approval to negotiate sale of Russian stake
Louis Dreyfus' finance chief Patrick Treuer dies
Louis Dreyfus' finance chief Patrick Treuer dies
Gold Price Trends in India: What Current Signals Indicate for 2025
Gold Price Trends in India: What Current Signals Indicate for 2025
UK government says it backs free speech after US visa bans
UK government says it backs free speech after US visa bans
Russia extends deadline for sale of Exxon's Sakhalin-1 stake to 2027
Russia extends deadline for sale of Exxon's Sakhalin-1 stake to 2027
UK's Secure Trust to sell motor finance business for $619 million
UK's Secure Trust to sell motor finance business for $619 million

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Exclusive-Kazakhstan's December crude exports sink to 14-month low after Ukraine drone strikes

Exclusive-Kazakhstan's December crude exports sink to 14-month low after Ukraine drone strikes

Ukraine completes GPD warrant deal, eliminating 'significant' liability

Ukraine completes GPD warrant deal, eliminating 'significant' liability

S&P 500, Dow hit all-time closing highs; gold, silver touch records

S&P 500, Dow hit all-time closing highs; gold, silver touch records

London's FTSE 100 closes lower in shortened Christmas Eve session

London's FTSE 100 closes lower in shortened Christmas Eve session

Analysis - Chinese tariffs on EU dairy to help 'bleeding' domestic industry, send message abroad

Analysis - Chinese tariffs on EU dairy to help 'bleeding' domestic industry, send message abroad

Sterling steady near multi-month highs, BoE caution still top of mind

Sterling steady near multi-month highs, BoE caution still top of mind

Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports cause drop in food exports

Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports cause drop in food exports

French President Macron slams U.S. visa ban on Thierry Breton and others

French President Macron slams U.S. visa ban on Thierry Breton and others

EU says it strongly condemns U.S. visa ban on European individuals

EU says it strongly condemns U.S. visa ban on European individuals

Zelenskiy seeks meeting with Trump to hammer out issue of territory

Zelenskiy seeks meeting with Trump to hammer out issue of territory

Italy watchdog orders Meta to halt WhatsApp terms barring rival AI chatbots

Italy watchdog orders Meta to halt WhatsApp terms barring rival AI chatbots

Russia plans a nuclear power plant on the moon within a decade

Russia plans a nuclear power plant on the moon within a decade

View All Finance Posts