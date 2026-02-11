Suspected sabotage hits rail line to Italian Olympic venues, no service disruption
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
A suspected sabotage damaged an Italian rail line to Olympic venues, but services were unaffected. An investigation is underway.
By Andrea Mandala
MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A suspected act of sabotage damaged a small section of a railway route to the Olympic mountain venues of Bormio and Livigno in the early hours of Wednesday, Italian police said, following similar attacks near Bologna over the weekend.
The incident did not cause any disruption to services as technicians worked through the night to ensure safe operating conditions before the busy morning period, a spokesperson at the state-owned railway Ferrovie dello Stato said.
She said no one had claimed responsibility so far.
On Saturday, the first full day of the Milano Cortina Olympic Games, rail infrastructure was damaged near Bologna, causing delays of up to 2-1/2 hours on high-speed, Intercity and regional services.
An anarchist group claimed responsibility for that attack.
The fire overnight near Abbadia Lariana, on the eastern shore of Lake Como, burnt seven cables in a trackside switching unit on the Lecco–Tirano line.
Police said the remains of a bottle of flammable liquid were found at the site.
An investigation has been opened and early assessments point to arson as the likely cause, they said.
(Additional reporting Emilio Parodi; Editing by Alison Williams)
Sabotage refers to the deliberate destruction or damage of property, typically to disrupt operations or cause harm to an organization.
Infrastructure financing involves funding for the construction and maintenance of essential facilities such as roads, bridges, and railways, often through public-private partnerships.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category