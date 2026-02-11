UK pledges $205 million to send US weapons to Ukraine
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 2026
Last updated: February 11, 2026
The UK has pledged $205 million to supply US weapons to Ukraine through the PURL initiative, enhancing Ukraine's defense amid ongoing threats.
LONDON, Feb 11 - Defence minister John Healey said on Wednesday Britain had committed 150 million pounds ($205 million) to the so-called Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative to supply Ukraine with U.S. weapons.
PURL was set up last summer to keep U.S. weapons flowing to Ukraine at a time when new U.S. military assistance had stalled.
"I'm pleased to confirm the UK is committing £150 million to PURL," Healey said in an emailed statement.
"Together we must provide Ukraine with the critical air defense it needs in response to Putin's brutal onslaught."
The scheme allows allies to fund purchases of American air-defence systems and other critical equipment for Kyiv.
Allies have already put forward over $4.5 billion through the programme, U.S. ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7323 pounds)
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)
The Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative is a program established to facilitate the supply of U.S. weapons to Ukraine, especially when military assistance from the U.S. was stalled.
International military assistance refers to support provided by one country to another, which can include funding, equipment, training, and other resources to enhance the recipient country's defense capabilities.
Air defense is a military strategy and systems designed to protect a country or area from aerial threats, such as aircraft, missiles, and drones.
