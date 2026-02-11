Russian strikes kill four in Dnipropetrovsk region, governor says
Posted on February 11, 2026
Last updated: February 11, 2026
Russian strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region killed four civilians, with attacks occurring near Synelnykove. Governor Ganzha reported multiple casualties.
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian strikes killed four civilians on Wednesday in different localities in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha said.
Ganzha, writing on Telegram, said the attacks occurred in three small localities near the town of Synelnykove, east of the regional centre of Dnipro.
In one attack, a man was killed and his wife wounded. In a different locality, a couple and their 45-year-old son was killed and a man wounded. A woman was hurt in a third village.
(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar)
