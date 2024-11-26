Connect with us

Technology

Squirro Listed Among Top 100 Financial Technology Companies of 2024

Person using tablet with futuristic 2024 graphics.

Published : 1 day ago, on

Zurich, November 21, 2024 Squirro, a leading enterprise GenAI platform provider, is excited to announce that it has been listed among the prestigious Top 100 Financial Technology Companies of 2024. This recognition underscores Squirro’s footprint in the FinTech sector, where its GenAI technology is relied on at scale by a growing selection of industry leaders, including: the European Central Bank, OCBC Bank, Standard Chartered, the Deutsche Bundesbank, and the Bank of England.

Every year, the Financial Technology Report announces its selection of the top 100 financial technology companies, highlighting firms that deliver technological excellence across fintech categories, including digital banking and wealth management. The Squirro Generative AI Platform has repeatedly proven its ability to enable financial institutions to elevate their operations, save resources, and stand out against competition.

Changing the Way FinTech Businesses Operate

The Squirro Enterprise GenAI platform blends large language models, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and knowledge graphs to deliver accurate AI-generated outputs, reliably and cost-effectively. Rigorously enforced access control lists and AI guardrails further enable organizations in the financial sector and beyond to build dependable AI-powered applications with a solid focus on security and compliance.

GenAI has transformed the way that businesses operate in the financial sector, enhancing service quality, speeding up workflows, and saving operational resources. Yet scaling proof-of-concept projects to full production remains a critical challenge. “We have repeatedly demonstrated our platform’s ability to deliver value at scale – enhancing banking supervision, streamlining compliance, empowering client advisors with insights, and accelerating complex workflows like cross-border transactions,” said Dorian Selz, CEO of Squirro .

A Year of Achievements

The recognition by the Financial Technology Report follows a series of accolades Squirro has garnered in 2024. In addition to earning a place among KMWorld’s 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management as well on the AIFinTech100 list, Squirro CEO Dorian Selz was named Visionary Entrepreneur to Watch 2024 and received the prestigious Fintech Mentor Award at this year’s Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF).

About Squirro

Squirro is a leading provider of AI-driven solutions, combining human intelligence with powerful AI to transform enterprise operations at scale. With a relentless pursuit of accuracy and reliability, Squirro drives enterprise success by enhancing decision-making, driving innovation, and delivering measurable business value, especially in heavily regulated industries.

For more information, visit: Squirro

For further information, please contact:

Lauren Hawker Zafer

Chief Marketing Officer, Squirro
[email protected]

