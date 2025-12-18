MADRID, Dec ‌18 (Reuters) - Spanish police searched a state-funded laboratory near Barcelona ‍on Thursday ‌as part of an investigation into the origin of the African ⁠swine fever outbreak in the ‌same area, regional police said.

The court-ordered move follows concerns raised this month that the outbreak detected in wild boars could have been caused by a ⁠laboratory leak. Genome sequencing showed the strain is similar to that used in research ​and vaccine development and different from other cases ‌in Europe.

African swine fever is ⁠harmless to humans but can be fatal to pigs and wild boars, and spreads rapidly.

Spain is the European Union's largest pork ​producer, accounting for about a quarter of the bloc's output, and the outbreak has threatened exports, prompting authorities to impose movement restrictions and step up efforts to reassure trading partners.

Police said the ​search at ‍the Centre for Research ​in Animal Health (Cresa) was ordered by a local investigating judge and forms part of preliminary proceedings that have been declared secret.

The centre did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cresa has told the news verification website Maldita.es it had found no evidence of ⁠being the source of the outbreak.

The outbreak, Spain's first since 1994, has been detected only in ​wild animals in the Collserola hills outside Barcelona, with no cases reported on farms.

Authorities have discovered the virus in 26 wild boar carcasses in the six km (four-mile) confinement area ‌imposed by authorities after the outbreak. Cresa is located within the same area.

(Reporting by Jesus Calero, editing by Andrei Khalip and Ed Osmond)