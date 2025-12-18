Home > Finance > EU risks losing out to China and US with climate aims, new Czech minister says
Finance

EU risks losing out to China and US with climate aims, new Czech minister says

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 18, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

By Jan ‌Lopatka and Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The European Union must rethink its climate aims or risk losing out ‍to ‌China and the United States, new Czech Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said as he called on allies to halt ⁠the bloc's next-generation emissions trading scheme.

The Czech Republic's new ‌government took office this week under billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

In one of its first acts, the government - which the populist ANO leads in coalition with right-wing and far-right parties - rejected the EU's next-generation emissions trading scheme, ETS2, aimed at buildings and road transport ⁠and which is meant to provide market incentives for investments.

The government has vowed not to join ETS2, which is due to come into effect ​in 2028 as part of the EU's Green Deal plans to reduce ‌emissions in the coming decades. The Czechs argue it ⁠will raise energy costs and hit industry's competitiveness.

The new government is seeking allies to scrap the ETS2 plans, potentially setting up a clash with the EU's executive. It has said studies show it could cost Czechs ​annually around 40 billion crowns ($1.92 billion) - more than any potential EU penalties from not implementing the legislation.

MINISTER SAYS NEED TO KEEP PACE WITH POWERS

"We are not prepared to participate in it, at least for the reason that it is brutally disadvantageous for the Czech Republic," Havlicek, ANO's main vice-chairman and first deputy prime minister in the government, ​told Reuters ‍at his offices on Wednesday.

"Different countries ​are taking different positions on this, and we want to be the country that leads in the sense of changing the system from the ground up," he said.

Household electricity prices in the Czech Republic were some of the highest in the 27-member EU in the first half of the year, according to Eurostat data. Companies have also long complained about high energy costs. The country also has a large auto manufacturing sector.

"For us, it is important that we start ⁠to keep pace with other great powers, whether it is China or the United States, and that we are not disadvantaged here," he said.

Havlicek said Europe was like ​a car hurtling toward a wall but "reassuring itself the car is electric", and that climate targets and schemes were having a negative impact and leaving the EU behind competitors where businesses face fewer constraints.

"I do not want to be a doormat for China and I do not want our companies leaving for ‌the United States just because they have cheaper inputs there, and that thanks to climate measures, even companies investing in climate projects will leave for America."

($1 = 20.8150 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams)

Related Posts
EU to lift sanctions on Kosovo and release financial aid, von der Leyen says
EU to lift sanctions on Kosovo and release financial aid, von der Leyen says
British stocks rise as investors await Bank of England rate cut
British stocks rise as investors await Bank of England rate cut
Spanish police search laboratory in African swine fever probe
Spanish police search laboratory in African swine fever probe
Birkenstock beats quarterly revenue expectations
Birkenstock beats quarterly revenue expectations
EU prosecutors request dropping of Genoa dam case against Italian Webuild CEO
EU prosecutors request dropping of Genoa dam case against Italian Webuild CEO
UK consumer spending and confidence is muted, says Currys boss
UK consumer spending and confidence is muted, says Currys boss
Activist investor Corvex calls for strategic review at Premier Inn-owner Whitbread
Activist investor Corvex calls for strategic review at Premier Inn-owner Whitbread
Banks win bid to block $3.6 billion mass forex UK lawsuit
Banks win bid to block $3.6 billion mass forex UK lawsuit
Russian ban on Roblox stirs debate about limits of censorship
Russian ban on Roblox stirs debate about limits of censorship
France not ready to sign Mercosur deal, Macron reaffirms
France not ready to sign Mercosur deal, Macron reaffirms
Polish Constitutional Tribunal violated principles of EU law, European court rules
Polish Constitutional Tribunal violated principles of EU law, European court rules
Russia says it hopes Trump does not make 'a fatal mistake' on Venezuela
Russia says it hopes Trump does not make 'a fatal mistake' on Venezuela

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Novartis, Roche back US efforts to lower drug costs amid talk of pricing deal

Novartis, Roche back US efforts to lower drug costs amid talk of pricing deal

Russia sentences Briton who fought for Ukraine to 13 years in prison camp

Russia sentences Briton who fought for Ukraine to 13 years in prison camp

Morning Bid: BoE to make the cut as others stay the course

Morning Bid: BoE to make the cut as others stay the course

Beauty retailer Douglas tempers growth forecasts for 2026 and beyond

Beauty retailer Douglas tempers growth forecasts for 2026 and beyond

Lufthansa plays catch up with European rivals after bumpy ride

Lufthansa plays catch up with European rivals after bumpy ride

Sterling steady before expected BoE rate cut

Sterling steady before expected BoE rate cut

European shares muted as investors cautious ahead of US data, ECB decision

European shares muted as investors cautious ahead of US data, ECB decision

BP names Meg O’Neill CEO after sudden Auchincloss exit

BP names Meg O’Neill CEO after sudden Auchincloss exit

Elliott gears up for Barnes & Noble and Waterstones listing, FT reports

Elliott gears up for Barnes & Noble and Waterstones listing, FT reports

Aena to buy majority stakes in UK airports for $360 million

Aena to buy majority stakes in UK airports for $360 million

Micron surges on upbeat profit forecast as chip prices soar

Micron surges on upbeat profit forecast as chip prices soar

Analysis-More mega deals coming as chase for scale fuels near record-breaking year for M&A

Analysis-More mega deals coming as chase for scale fuels near record-breaking year for M&A

View All Finance Posts