Japan to import Spanish pork processed before swine fever outbreak
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
MADRID, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Japan has accepted importing pork from within the containment zone near Spain's Barcelona that has been processed and refrigerated before the outbreak of African swine fever in the area, the head of Catalonia's regional agriculture department told reporters on Friday.
