MOSCOW, ‌Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on ‍Friday ‌of risks for international reserves held by the ⁠world's top oil producers ‌in the European Union, following discussions by EU leaders about using Russian assets to finance Ukraine.

Putin's remarks were ⁠aimed at some of the world's largest reserve holders, such as ​Saudi Arabia and the United Arab ‌Emirates, as well as ⁠other OPEC countries.

EU leaders decided on Friday to borrow cash to lend 90 billion euros ($105 billion) ​to Ukraine to finance its defence against Russia for the next two years, rather than use frozen Russian assets.

Putin said that a seizure of ​the ‍Russian assets, which ​he called "a robbery", had to be cancelled because it would have had grave consequences for EU member states.

"This is not just a blow to its image; it is an undermining of trust in ⁠the euro zone. The fact is that many countries keep their gold ​and foreign exchange reserves in the euro zone, not only Russia but first and foremost the oil-producing countries," Putin said.

(Reporting by Guy ‌Faulconbridge, Vladimir Soldatkin and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Timothy Heritage)