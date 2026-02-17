Spain to probe X, Meta, TikTok over AI-generated child sexual abuse material
February 17, 2026
February 17, 2026
Spain is investigating X, Meta, and TikTok for AI-generated child abuse material. The probe, announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, highlights concerns over AI's role in harmful content.
MADRID, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Spanish government has ordered prosecutors to investigate social media platforms X, Meta and TikTok for allegedly spreading AI-generated child sexual abuse material, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a post on his X account on Tuesday.
(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Joe Bavier)
