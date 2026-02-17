Debenhams plans about $48 million equity fundraise to boost liquidity
Posted on February 17, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
Debenhams plans a $48 million equity fundraise to boost liquidity and reduce debt, with ongoing talks with its lending syndicate.
Feb 17 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Debenhams on Tuesday confirmed plans for a 35 million pound ($47.52 million) equity fundraise to boost liquidity and cut its net debt.
The board is in advanced talks with its lending syndicate to secure additional financial flexibility.
($1 = 0.7365 pounds)
(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
