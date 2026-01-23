Spain will not join Trump's Board of Peace, PM

Spain's Decision on Trump's Peace Initiative

MADRID, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Spain will not take part in the Board of Peace initiative launched by U.S. President Donald Trump to tackle global conflicts, saying the decision was consistent with its belief in multilateralism and the United Nations system.

Reasons for Declining Participation

"We appreciate the invitation, but we decline," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters late on Thursday after an EU summit in Brussels.

Global Context and Reactions

Washington says the body will help broker and monitor ceasefires, organise security arrangements and coordinate rebuilding in places emerging from war. The concept stems from Trump's Gaza peace plan.

Involvement of Other Countries

Missing from the board's launch ceremony held at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos on Thursday were traditional U.S. allies such as Canada, Britain and all European Union members except Hungary and Bulgaria.

Sanchez cited consistency with Madrid's commitment to international law, the U.N. and multilateralism as the main reasons it was declining to participate.

Sanchez also said the Board of Peace did not include the Palestinian Authority.

Israel has joined the board, along with Middle Eastern countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Alison Williams)