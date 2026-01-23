Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 23, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 23, 2026
MADRID, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Spain will not take part in the Board of Peace initiative launched by U.S. President Donald Trump to tackle global conflicts, saying the decision was consistent with its belief in multilateralism and the United Nations system.
"We appreciate the invitation, but we decline," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters late on Thursday after an EU summit in Brussels.
Washington says the body will help broker and monitor ceasefires, organise security arrangements and coordinate rebuilding in places emerging from war. The concept stems from Trump's Gaza peace plan.
Missing from the board's launch ceremony held at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos on Thursday were traditional U.S. allies such as Canada, Britain and all European Union members except Hungary and Bulgaria.
Sanchez cited consistency with Madrid's commitment to international law, the U.N. and multilateralism as the main reasons it was declining to participate.
Sanchez also said the Board of Peace did not include the Palestinian Authority.
Israel has joined the board, along with Middle Eastern countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Alison Williams)
Multilateralism refers to an alliance of multiple countries working together on a given issue, often through international organizations like the United Nations, to promote cooperation and collective decision-making.
The United Nations (UN) is an international organization founded in 1945, comprising 193 member states. It aims to promote peace, security, and cooperation among countries, addressing global issues such as human rights and development.
