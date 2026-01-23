Chinese Officials Engage with UK Firms Ahead of Starmer's Beijing Visit

HONG KONG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Top Chinese officials met with representatives from 30 British companies including Swire Group, HSBC and Intercontinental Hotels, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Beijing next week, hoping to reinvigorate recently strained business ties.

Ling Ji, China's vice minister for commerce, attended the roundtable, where he said China and Britain should continue to deepen trade and investment cooperation, according to the ministry.

Both sides should "adhere to win-win cooperation, give full play to the role of economy and trade", Ling said.

China will work with Britain to promote cooperation in the service industry and welcomes British companies investing in consumption, green transformation, and science and technology, he said.

However, a Chinese executive at a British firm who attended the meeting said they had not gained the impression that there would be significant announcements when Starmer visited.

“China (they) don’t need British cars, pharmaceuticals is also replaceable. Professional services is good, so we’ll see,” they added.

Britain's government gave approval on Tuesday for China to build its largest embassy in Europe in London, hoping to improve ties despite British and U.S. politicians' warnings that it could be used as a base for spying.

