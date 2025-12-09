SEOUL, ‌Dec 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's military said ‍it ‌had scrambled fighter jets when Chinese and Russian ⁠military planes ‌entered and left its air defence zone on Tuesday.

Seven Russian planes and two Chinese planes ⁠had entered the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) at ​around 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) then ‌left, and there ⁠was no breach of its territorial airspace, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) ​said.

An earlier report by the Newsis news agency had said 11 planes had entered the air defence zone.

The Russian and ​Chinese ‍military aircraft had ​been identified and South Korean fighter jets were deployed in case of any contingencies, the JCS said.

The aircraft spent about an hour in the KADIZ off ⁠South Korea's east and south coast, the Yonhap News Agency ​also cited South Korea's military as saying.

Chinese and Russian military aircraft typically conduct joint exercises around the Korean ‌Peninsula once or twice a year, Yonhap reported.

