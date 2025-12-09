Eiffel Investment Group raises 1.2 billion euros for new energy-focused fund
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 9, 2025
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - French fund Eiffel Investment Group has raised 1.2 billion euros ($1.40 billion) for a new energy-focused fund, named Eiffel Energy Transition III, as Europe aims to get more financing for environmentally-friendly energy projects.
"Eiffel is a key partner for renewable energy developers," said Fabrice Dumonteil, Chairman of Eiffel Investment Group.
The energy-focused fund, named Eiffel Energy Transition III will provide short-term debt to green energy assets for example to finance their construction.
Even though rising electricity costs have hindered the decarbonisation plans of some countries such as Britain, many governments and companies remain committed to investing more in projects such as hydrogen and solar power.
($1 = 0.8584 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta;Editing by Inti Landauro)