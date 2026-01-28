Former South Korean First Lady Sentenced to Jail for Bribery

By Kyu-seok Shim and Joyce Lee

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A South Korean court sentenced former first lady Kim Keon Hee on Wednesday to one year and eight months in jail after finding her guilty of accepting Chanel bags and a diamond pendant from Unification Church officials in return for political favours.

The court cleared Kim, the wife of ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol who was ousted from office last year, on charges of stock price manipulation and violating the political funds act.

Prosecutors will appeal against the two not-guilty verdicts, media reports said.

The ruling, which can also be appealed by the former first lady, comes amid a series of trials following investigations into Yoon's brief imposition of martial law in 2024 and related scandals involving the once-powerful couple.

The position of first lady does not come with any formal power allowing involvement in state affairs, but she is a symbolic figure representing the country, the lead judge of a three-justice bench said.

"A person who was in such a position might not always be a role model, but the person must not be a bad example to the public," he said in the ruling.

The court ordered her to pay a 12.8 million won ($8,990) fine and ordered the confiscation of the diamond necklace. Kim has been held in detention since August while she was being investigated by a team led by a special prosecutor.

Prosecutors had demanded 15 years in jail and fines of 2.9 billion won over all the accusations she faced.

The court cleared Kim on charges of manipulating stock prices and violating political funding laws.

Kim had denied all the charges. Her lawyer said the team would review the ruling and decide whether to appeal the bribery conviction.

Kim, clad in a dark suit and wearing a face mask, was escorted by guards into the courtroom at the Seoul Central District Court and sat quietly while the verdict was delivered.

Supporters of Yoon and Kim, who braved freezing temperatures outside the court compound, cheered after the not-guilty verdicts on two of the charges were delivered.

The Unification Church said the gifts were delivered to her without expecting anything. Its leader Han Hak-ja, who is also on trial, has denied that she directed it to bribe Kim.

SHAMAN, POLITICAL BROKER

Kim had drawn intense public scrutiny even before her husband was elected president in 2022 over questions about her academic records and lingering suspicion that she had been long involved in manipulating stock prices.

Her alleged association with a political broker and a person known as a shaman also drew public criticism that the two may be unduly influencing the former first couple.

Yoon, who was ousted from power last April, also faces eight trials on charges including insurrection, after his failed bid to impose martial law in December 2024.

He has appealed against a five-year jail term handed to him this month for obstructing attempts to arrest him after his martial law decree.

At a separate trial this month, prosecutors have sought the death penalty for Yoon on the charge of masterminding an insurrection. The court will rule on the case on February 19.

Yoon has argued it was within his powers as president to declare martial law and that the action was aimed at sounding the alarm over the obstruction of government by opposition parties.

($1=1,431.8000 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Kyu-seok Shim; Writing by Jack Kim: Editing by Ed Davies, Clarence Fernandez and Raju Gopalakrishnan)