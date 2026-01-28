Fire Erupts at Five-Star Hotel in French Alps, Guests Evacuated

Fire Incident at Hotel des Grandes Alpes

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Scores of people were evacuated after a fire swept through a five-star hotel in the ski resort of Courchevel in the French Alps late on Tuesday, officials said.

Details of the Evacuation

No one was injured in the blaze which started in the attic of the Hotel des Grandes Alpes at around 7 p.m. (1800 GMT), the Prefecture of Savoie region said on its website

Safety Concerns in the Region

Officials said almost 100 people were evacuated, and local media later reported the number had risen to 270 after the fire spread to a nearby building. Staff and guests took refuge in other hotels, the local government said.

"The evacuation proceeded calmly and no injuries have been reported so far," it said.

Safety measures are under scrutiny in the region after a blaze in a bar in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve killed 40 people and injured more than 100, many of them teenagers.

