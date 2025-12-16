Home > Headlines > Soccer-French court orders PSG to pay Mbappe 60 million euros
Soccer-French court orders PSG to pay Mbappe 60 million euros

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 16, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

PARIS, ‌Dec 16 (Reuters) - A Paris labour court on ‍Tuesday ‌ordered Paris St Germain to pay Kylian Mbappe ⁠60 million euros ($70.6 ‌million) in unpaid salary and bonuses, bringing a partial end to one of the most acrimonious disputes ⁠in French football.

The ruling followed months of legal wrangling after ​the France striker took PSG to ‌court over earnings he ⁠said were withheld for April, May and June 2024, shortly before he left the club ​to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

"We are satisfied with the ruling. This is what you could expect when salaries went ​unpaid," ‍Mbappe’s lawyer Frederique ​Cassereau said.

The court found that PSG had failed to pay three months of Mbappe's salary, an ethics bonus and a signing bonus due under his employment contract.

Those sums were recognised as ⁠due by two decisions of the French Professional Football League (LFP) in ​September and October 2024, and the judges said PSG had not produced any written agreement showing Mbappe had waived his ‌entitlement.

($1 = 0.8502 euros)

(Reporting by Julien Pretot and Vincent Daheron; Editing by Jan Harvey and Ed Osmond)

