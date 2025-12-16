Soccer-French court orders PSG to pay Mbappe 60 million euros
December 16, 2025
PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A Paris labour court on Tuesday ordered Paris St Germain to pay Kylian Mbappe 60 million euros ($70.6 million) in unpaid salary and bonuses, bringing a partial end to one of the most acrimonious disputes in French football.
The ruling followed months of legal wrangling after the France striker took PSG to court over earnings he said were withheld for April, May and June 2024, shortly before he left the club to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.
"We are satisfied with the ruling. This is what you could expect when salaries went unpaid," Mbappe’s lawyer Frederique Cassereau said.
The court found that PSG had failed to pay three months of Mbappe's salary, an ethics bonus and a signing bonus due under his employment contract.
Those sums were recognised as due by two decisions of the French Professional Football League (LFP) in September and October 2024, and the judges said PSG had not produced any written agreement showing Mbappe had waived his entitlement.
($1 = 0.8502 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Pretot and Vincent Daheron; Editing by Jan Harvey and Ed Osmond)
