Soccer-French court orders PSG to pay Mbappe 60 million euros

PARIS, ‌Dec 16 (Reuters) - A Paris labour court on ‍Tuesday ‌ordered Paris St Germain to pay Kylian Mbappe ⁠60 million euros ($70.6 ‌million) in unpaid salary and bonuses, bringing a partial end to one of the most acrimonious disputes ⁠in French football.

The ruling followed months of legal wrangling after ​the France striker took PSG to ‌court over earnings he ⁠said were withheld for April, May and June 2024, shortly before he left the club ​to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

"We are satisfied with the ruling. This is what you could expect when salaries went ​unpaid," ‍Mbappe’s lawyer Frederique ​Cassereau said.

The court found that PSG had failed to pay three months of Mbappe's salary, an ethics bonus and a signing bonus due under his employment contract.

Those sums were recognised as ⁠due by two decisions of the French Professional Football League (LFP) in ​September and October 2024, and the judges said PSG had not produced any written agreement showing Mbappe had waived his ‌entitlement.

($1 = 0.8502 euros)

(Reporting by Julien Pretot and Vincent Daheron; Editing by Jan Harvey and Ed Osmond)