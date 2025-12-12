Dec 12 (Reuters) - ‌Slovakia's parliament passed legislation on whistleblowers and crown witnesses late on Thursday and Friday, in ‍moves which ‌the opposition warned threaten the rule of law, and which led to scuffles and angry exchanges between ⁠politicians.

Critics of pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico's government ‌say his changes, backed by leftist-nationalist lawmakers, are hurting the rule of law in the country of 5.4 million.

Video footage posted by a lawmaker showed opposition politicians whistling and jeering and heated one-on-one arguments in a Thursday evening vote ⁠over criminal codes, including the status of crown witnesses.

One government deputy threw a plastic bottle at an opponent, while news website ​Dennik N said journalists heard another deputy screaming he was being ‌choked in the melee.

On Friday, lawmakers returned to ⁠their benches and ruling parties approved a revamp of the country's whistleblower office, even though President Peter Pellegrini had vetoed the law on Thursday, which he said risked halting EU subsidies, and did ​not need to be rushed.

EU CONCERNS

Fico's government, in power since 2023, had previously weakened criminal codes for financial crime, revamped the public broadcaster and pushed constitutional changes asserting national sovereignty over some EU laws, prompting criticism.

The government argues the current whistleblower agency UOO had been politically abused in the past - ​the same ‍reasoning Fico has used for previous ​legislative changes.

The European Commission has said parts of the legislation raised concerns related to EU law, including the early termination of the office chief's mandate.

The ruling parties have said concerns had been addressed by modifications, although the change of leadership remained.

OPPOSITION CALLS SESSION 'MAFIA NIGHT'

Slovakia has become more politically charged since Fico - a four-time prime minister - returned to power. He survived being shot in May 2024 by a man upset over ⁠his policies, including a pullback of military aid to Ukraine.

Opposition says the whistleblower bill is "revenge" after the UOO fined the Interior Ministry in cases involving ​police officers who were reassigned during corruption investigations without the office's consent.

Separate criminal code changes fast-tracked on Thursday evening tightened rules for "crown witness" testimony. Critics say this will help a senior Fico ally who is under an ongoing investigation.

Michal Simecka, leader of the biggest opposition party ‌Progressive Slovakia, called the parliament session "mafia night".

"We are following a massacre of the rule of law in Slovakia," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka in Prague; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)