Home > Headlines > Trump's envoy visits Belarus for talks with Lukashenko on prisoners
Headlines

Trump's envoy visits Belarus for talks with Lukashenko on prisoners

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 12, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

By Mark ‌Trevelyan

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. envoy John Coale, tasked by President Donald ‍Trump ‌with negotiating the release of political prisoners in Belarus, held talks ⁠in Minsk on Friday with President ‌Alexander Lukashenko, state media said.

A brief video published by a Telegram channel linked to Lukashenko's administration showed him greeting Coale with a handshake and a ⁠brief embrace and congratulating him on his appointment last month as Trump's special envoy.

"You're ​currently our top official on Belarus. Tell Trump ‌that we must do something about ⁠this. And we will," Lukashenko said.

State news agency Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying: "They say Trump loves flattery. But I'm not doing ​it for the sake of flattery. I want to say that I really like his actions lately."

He added: "We have many questions. The world is changing very quickly, and new problems are emerging that ​we need ‍to discuss. And perhaps ​even resolve some of them."

Trump has urged Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, to free up to 1,400 people that Trump has called "hostages".

When Coale last visited Belarus in September, he persuaded Lukashenko to release 52 people, of whom 40 were political prisoners, according ⁠to human rights group Viasna. One was subsequently returned to jail after refusing to be deported.

In return, ​the United States removed sanctions against the Belarusian state airline.

But since that time, Viasna has designated 167 new individuals as political prisoners. The exiled Belarusian opposition accuses Lukashenko of operating ‌a "revolving door", replacing old detainees with new ones.

(Additional reporting by Felix Light and Maxim Rodionov, writing by Mark Trevelyan, editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Related Posts
Dozens of migrants brought to Malta after boat capsizes
Dozens of migrants brought to Malta after boat capsizes
Scores of migrants cross into Poland through hidden Belarus border tunnel
Scores of migrants cross into Poland through hidden Belarus border tunnel
EU commission to reverse effective 2035 combustion engine ban, EPP's Weber says
EU commission to reverse effective 2035 combustion engine ban, EPP's Weber says
Berlin summons Russian ambassador over increase in hybrid attacks
Berlin summons Russian ambassador over increase in hybrid attacks
Slovak lawmakers scuffle as parliament revises laws on whistleblowers, witnesses
Slovak lawmakers scuffle as parliament revises laws on whistleblowers, witnesses
Italy urges Agnellis to protect jobs, independence in media assets sale
Italy urges Agnellis to protect jobs, independence in media assets sale
Ukraine would join EU by 2027 under draft peace proposal, FT reports
Ukraine would join EU by 2027 under draft peace proposal, FT reports
Hungarian police propose charges against Budapest mayor over banned Pride march
Hungarian police propose charges against Budapest mayor over banned Pride march
France toughens cattle lumpy skin disease rules amid farm protests
France toughens cattle lumpy skin disease rules amid farm protests
Ukraine says it retakes parts of Kupiansk, encircling Russian troops
Ukraine says it retakes parts of Kupiansk, encircling Russian troops
Finland to procure AMRAAM missiles from the US
Finland to procure AMRAAM missiles from the US
EU to impose 3 euro duty on e-commerce parcels from July 2026
EU to impose 3 euro duty on e-commerce parcels from July 2026

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

King Charles to share personal cancer update in TV message

King Charles to share personal cancer update in TV message

Romanian judges, prosecutors denounce systemic judicial abuses, president wants consultations

Romanian judges, prosecutors denounce systemic judicial abuses, president wants consultations

Cyprus to prioritise Moldova's EU accession as it takes bloc's presidency

Cyprus to prioritise Moldova's EU accession as it takes bloc's presidency

Hungary protests 'unlawful' step by EU to freeze Russian assets, Orban says

Hungary protests 'unlawful' step by EU to freeze Russian assets, Orban says

Analysis-Ukraine fails to fill key posts as corruption scandal lingers

Analysis-Ukraine fails to fill key posts as corruption scandal lingers

Kremlin says ceasefire only possible after Kyiv withdraws from Donbas, but Russian deployment there could be limited

Kremlin says ceasefire only possible after Kyiv withdraws from Donbas, but Russian deployment there could be limited

Analysis-Musk's Mars mission adds risk to red-hot SpaceX IPO

Analysis-Musk's Mars mission adds risk to red-hot SpaceX IPO

Ukraine says it hit two Russian ships transporting military equipment in Caspian Sea

Ukraine says it hit two Russian ships transporting military equipment in Caspian Sea

Exclusive-India, France seal treaty revamp giving Paris dividend relief, Delhi tax rights

Exclusive-India, France seal treaty revamp giving Paris dividend relief, Delhi tax rights

EU set to indefinitely freeze Russian assets, removing obstacle to Ukraine loan

EU set to indefinitely freeze Russian assets, removing obstacle to Ukraine loan

Kosovo starts accepting third-party deportees from the US

Kosovo starts accepting third-party deportees from the US

Exclusive-Russia's oil and gas revenue seen halving in December to lowest since August 2020

Exclusive-Russia's oil and gas revenue seen halving in December to lowest since August 2020

View All Headlines Posts
;