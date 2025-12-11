Home > Headlines > SLB, Shell partner to develop AI-powered solutions for energy industry
SLB, Shell partner to develop AI-powered solutions for energy industry

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 11, 2025

Dec ‌11 (Reuters) - SLB said ‍on ‌Thursday that it was partnering ⁠with ‌Shell to develop digital and artificial intelligence tools ⁠aimed at improving performance ​and efficiency across upstream ‌operations.

Shell and ⁠SLB will develop agentic AI-powered solutions designed to ​enhance the capabilities of technical experts and decision makers for ​Shell ‍as well ​as the wider energy industry.

The deal extends a long-standing partnership between the two companies, ⁠after they partnered to deploy SLB's ​subsurface software, Petrel, across the London-listed company's assets worldwide.

(Reporting ‌by Pranav Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

