BUDAPEST, Dec ‌11 (Reuters) - Hungary's government spokesman denied a media report on ‍Thursday that ‌Prime Minister Viktor Orban was about to introduce a "presidential system".

He made ⁠his comment on X after ‌Bloomberg reported that nationalist Orban, who faces an election that is likely to be held in April 2026, was exploring this option.

Citing an unnamed source ⁠familiar with the situation, the Bloomberg report said Orban was considering how to keep ​his grip on Hungary regardless of the outcome ‌of the election, and mulling ⁠the idea of assuming the presidency and rewriting laws to make it Hungary's most powerful office.

Since 1990, Hungary has been a ​parliamentary democracy and the role of the president is largely ceremonial.

Government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs denied there was a plan to change the system.

"Let’s be clear: Floating this idea over and over again ​is nothing ‍more than the usual ​leftist fake-news routine," Kovacs said on X.

Orban has been in power since 2010. With the economy stagnating for three years, he faces a tough election battle against opposition challenger Peter Magyar and his centre-right Tisza party, which lead most polls over Orban's Fidesz.

To introduce a presidential ⁠system, Hungary's constitution would have to be modified. This is possible only with a two-thirds majority ​in parliament, a majority Orban holds now.

In an interview with private channel ATV last month, Orban said he had considered the option of switching to a presidential system every ‌time his party had won elections since 2010, and always decided against it.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Sharon Singleton)