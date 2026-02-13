Serbia's NIS seeks new sanctions waiver to allow crude oil imports
February 13, 2026
February 13, 2026
Serbia's NIS seeks a U.S. sanctions waiver to continue crude oil imports while awaiting a sale to Hungary's MOL, crucial for Serbia's economy.
BELGRADE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Serbia's Russian-owned NIS oil company has sought another sanctions waiver from the United States to allow crude imports, while it awaits the completion of a sale to Hungary's MOL, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Apart from operating Serbia's only oil refinery in the northern town of Pancevo, NIS supplies 80% of fuel needs in the Balkan country.
The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on NIS in October as part of broader measures targeting Russia's energy sector over Moscow's war in Ukraine.
Last December, however, the U.S. office gave NIS until late March to negotiate the divestment of majority stakes held by Russia's Gazprom Neft and Gazprom.
In its statement on Friday, the company said that the motion to the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control was filed on February 12. It did not specify the duration of the requested waiver.
A previous waiver expires on February 20.
"NIS emphasises the importance of the regular work of the company for the economy of ... Serbia," it said.
"The extension of the operating licence would provide the necessary timeframe for interested parties to finalise these discussions."
On January 19, Hungary's MOL said it signed a binding agreement with Russian companies to buy their stake in NIS.
Gazprom and Gazprom Neft hold 11.3% and 44.9% stakes in NIS, respectively. The Serbian government has a 29.9% stake, while the remainder belongs to small shareholders and employees.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Barbara Lewis)
Crude oil is a naturally occurring, unrefined petroleum product composed of hydrocarbon deposits and other organic materials. It is a primary source of energy and raw materials for various industries.
Gazprom Neft is a Russian oil company and a subsidiary of Gazprom, which is involved in the exploration, production, and refining of oil and gas.
The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is a financial intelligence and enforcement agency of the U.S. Department of the Treasury that administers and enforces economic and trade sanctions.
