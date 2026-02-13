Serbia's NIS seeks new sanctions waiver to allow crude oil imports

NIS and the Sanctions Waiver

BELGRADE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Serbia's Russian-owned NIS oil company has sought another sanctions waiver from the United States to allow crude imports, while it awaits the completion of a sale to Hungary's MOL, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Background on NIS and Sanctions

Apart from operating Serbia's only oil refinery in the northern town of Pancevo, NIS supplies 80% of fuel needs in the Balkan country.

Details of the Waiver Request

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on NIS in October as part of broader measures targeting Russia's energy sector over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Stake Sale and Economic Impact

Last December, however, the U.S. office gave NIS until late March to negotiate the divestment of majority stakes held by Russia's Gazprom Neft and Gazprom.

In its statement on Friday, the company said that the motion to the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control was filed on February 12. It did not specify the duration of the requested waiver.

A previous waiver expires on February 20.

"NIS emphasises the importance of the regular work of the company for the economy of ... Serbia," it said.

"The extension of the operating licence would provide the necessary timeframe for interested parties to finalise these discussions."

On January 19, Hungary's MOL said it signed a binding agreement with Russian companies to buy their stake in NIS.

Gazprom and Gazprom Neft hold 11.3% and 44.9% stakes in NIS, respectively. The Serbian government has a 29.9% stake, while the remainder belongs to small shareholders and employees.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Barbara Lewis)