Russian cenbank cuts key interest rate to 15.5% from 16%
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Russia's central bank has reduced its key interest rate to 15.5% from 16%, a move expected to influence the economy. The announcement was made on their website.
MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank on Friday cut its key interest rate to 15.5% from 16 %, the bank said in a statement on its website.
The key interest rate is the rate at which a central bank lends money to commercial banks. It influences the overall economy by affecting borrowing costs and consumer spending.
Monetary policy refers to the actions taken by a central bank to control the money supply and interest rates to achieve macroeconomic objectives such as controlling inflation and stabilizing currency.
Economic growth is the increase in the production of goods and services in an economy over a period of time, typically measured by the rise in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
