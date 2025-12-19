Dec ‌19 (Reuters) - Portuguese conglomerate Semapa has ‍agreed ‌to sell its cement maker ⁠Secil to ‌Spain's Cementos Molins for an enterprise value of 1.4 billion euros ($1.64 ⁠billion), it said on Friday.

Shares in Semapa ​rose by nearly 16% in ‌early trading ⁠after the announcement, reaching their highest value since July 2018.

Semapa ​owns the entire share capital of Secil, controls the pulp and paper producer Navigator and ​also ‍has businesses ​in the environmental and hydrogen sectors.

Cementos Molins said it will finance the transaction with a combination of available cash and ⁠funds from a syndicated credit agreement and a ​bond issuance.

The closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of ‌2026.

($1 = 0.8541 euros)

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio; Editing by David Latona)