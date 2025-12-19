Finance
BMW to recall 36,922 vehicles in US, NHTSA says
BMW to recall 36,922 vehicles in US, NHTSA says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
Dec 19 (Reuters) - BMW will recall 36,922 vehicles in the United States as over unintended steering wheel movement while the vehicle is stationary, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.
(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru)
Explore more articles in the Finance category