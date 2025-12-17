WARSAW, ‌Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Polish financial regulator (KNF) has ‍given ‌a green light to Erste Group Bank AG’s ⁠purchase of a ‌controlling stake in Santander Bank Polska, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Spain's Santander, the bank's parent ⁠company, agreed to sell a 49% stake in its ​Polish unit to Erste Group for ‌6.8 billion euros ($7.99 billion), ⁠in one of the biggest cross-border deals in Europe in recent years.

"KNF took into ​account the financial strength of the investor, its previous experience in investing in the financial sector and the investor’s commitments," the regulator ​said ‍in a statement.

Santander ​Bank Polska is the country's third-largest bank by assets and also one of the most profitable in Poland, where interest rates have been higher than in the euro zone.

In the third ⁠quarter, the Polish bank reported better-than-expected net profit, helped by growth ​in net interest income and net fee and commission income.

Net profit came in at 1.89 billion zlotys ($526.40 million), while ‌analysts expected 1.83 billion zlotys.

($1 = 0.8514 euros)

($1 = 3.5904 zlotys)

