GDANSK, ‌Dec 17 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial watchdog ‍KNF said ‌on Wednesday it had taken legal ⁠steps over ‌suspected market abuse in the trading of Energa shares, including possible insider dealing and ⁠unlawful disclosure of inside information.

The case concerns ​trading in Energa's shares that ‌took place before ⁠refiner Orlen disclosed after the market close on November 26 its plan ​to increase its stake in the utility to 100%.

As part of its actions, the watchdog requested on ​November ‍28 that investment ​firms block securities and cash accounts of individuals whose transactions suggest the potential use of inside information.

State-controlled Orlen, Poland's dominant oil refiner, took over ⁠Energa in 2020. The group has faced other legal ​probes, including an investigation into its Swiss trading unit.

Orlen did not immediately respond to a ‌request for comment.

(Reporting by Rafal Nowak and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)