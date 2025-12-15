Home > Headlines > 'Battlefield' maker EA forecasts softer 2026 bookings amid slow spending, crowded holiday slate
'Battlefield' maker EA forecasts softer 2026 bookings amid slow spending, crowded holiday slate

Posted on December 15, 2025

Dec ‌15 (Reuters) - "Battlefield" maker Electronic Arts forecast fiscal 2026 net ‍bookings ‌below analysts' estimates on Monday, as soft consumer spending ⁠and elevated console prices ‌weigh on demand during a fiercely competitive holiday season.

The Redwood City, California-based company expects net bookings of about $7.85 billion ⁠for the year, compared with the analysts' average estimate of $8.06 billion, ​according to data compiled by LSEG. ‌EA also projected annual ⁠adjusted EBITDA of $2.76 billion, below the $2.93 billion consensus.

The forecast underscores some of the challenges the video game ​industry faces as players tighten entertainment budgets and stick to familiar franchises rather than splurge on new titles. High console prices and a crowded release ​calendar ‍have amplified pressure ​on publishers during the year-end period, traditionally a peak sales window.

EA, known for blockbuster series such as "FIFA/EA SPORTS FC," "Madden NFL" and "Battlefield," is leaning on its core sports and action portfolio to offset the slowdown.

The outlook ⁠comes as EA prepares to go private in a $55 billion leveraged buyout led ​by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, alongside private equity firm Silver Lake and Affinity Partners. The deal, expected to close in fiscal ‌2027, would be the largest leveraged buyout in history.

(Reporting by Kritika Lamba in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

