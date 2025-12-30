Headlines
Saab wins order from France for two GlobalEye surveillance planes
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 30, 2025
STOCKHOLM, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Swedish defence group Saab said on Tuesday it had received an order worth 12.3 billion crowns ($1.34 billion) from France for two GlobalEye surveillance planes.
Saab said in a statement it expects deliveries to take place between 2029 and 2032 and that the contract also includes an option to purchase two additional aircraft.
($1 = 9.2102 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Joe Bavier)
