Italy to revise golden power rules following EU criticism, document shows

ROME, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Italy plans to revise its golden power legislation to state it can be used to vet significant M&A deals in the financial sector only after assessments by the European Commission and the European Central Bank are completed, a government document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

Brussels issued a formal warning to the Italian government last month saying the way it applied so-called 'golden powers' to set conditions on bank mergers breached EU rules, part of a push to remove obstacles to the creation of larger financial groups across Europe.

To defuse the infringement procedure, Italy is open to amending its legislation, Reuters reported in October, while maintaining the principle that the government has the right to defend its national interest in business matters.

The document, an amendment to a government decree under discussion in parliament, says Rome should wait for a final decision by EU authorities in charge of "prudential and competition" matters before using golden powers in financial sector deals.

The dispute between Italy and the EU arose after Italy's No.2 bank UniCredit blamed the government's intervention for its decision to drop a takeover bid for smaller lender Banco BPM.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones)