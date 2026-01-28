Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Rwanda has initiated arbitration against the UK over a cancelled asylum deal, claiming a breach of financial terms. The case is filed with the Permanent Court of Arbitration.
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Rwanda said late on Tuesday that it had filed an arbitration case against Britain over a cancelled asylum deal, which British Prime Minister Keir Starmer scrapped in 2024.
Under the deal, agreed between the two countries before Starmer took office, Rwanda would have been paid to take in migrants who had illegally arrived in Britain.
Rwanda's government said in a post on X that it had submitted a notice to the Permanent Court of Arbitration, arguing Britain had breached the financial arrangements of the deal.
