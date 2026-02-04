Russia Confirms Uranium Export Proposal for Iran Remains Viable

Russia's Uranium Proposal for Iran

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a proposal to remove uranium from Iran as part of a deal to ease U.S. concerns was still on the table, but that it was for Tehran to decide whether or not to remove it.

Details of the Proposal

"Russia once offered to export Iran's enriched uranium reserves to its territory. This initiative is still on the table," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Iran's Rights on Uranium Disposal

"Only Iranians have the right to dispose of them, including deciding whether to export them outside the territory of Iran and, in case of a positive decision, where to export them to or not," she said.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Guy FaulconbridgeEditing by Andrew Osborn)