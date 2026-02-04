Olympics-Italy foiled Russia-linked cyberattacks on embassies, Olympic sites, minister says
Italy thwarted Russian-linked cyberattacks on its foreign ministry and Olympic sites, including hotels in Cortina d’Ampezzo, as confirmed by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.
MILAN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Italy has thwarted a series of cyberattacks targeting its foreign ministry facilities, including an embassy in Washington, as well as websites linked to the Winter Olympics and hotels in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.
"These are actions of Russian origin," Tajani said in remarks confirmed by a spokesperson.
"We prevented a series of cyberattacks against foreign ministry sites, starting with Washington and also involving some Winter Olympics sites, including hotels in Cortina," he said.
