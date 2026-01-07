Headlines
Russia sends submarine to escort tanker the US tried to seize off Venezuela, WSJ reports
Posted on January 7, 2026
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Russia has deployed a submarine and other naval vessels to escort an aging oil tanker, Bella 1, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday , citing a U.S. official.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
