WTI crude extends decline after Trump says Venezuela will send oil to US
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 7, 2026
Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude fell more than 1% on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said Venezuela will be "turning over" 30 million to 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell 88 cents, or 1.54%, to $56.25 a barrel by 0114 GMT, extending its decline after closing down $1.19, or 2.04%, on Tuesday.
"This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!" Trump said in a social media post.
(Reporting by Sam Li and Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is a grade of crude oil used as a benchmark in oil pricing. It is sourced from the U.S. and is known for its high quality and low sulfur content.
The U.S. President can influence oil trade policies, including sanctions and trade agreements, which can impact domestic and international oil prices and availability.
Market price in oil trading refers to the current price at which oil is bought and sold in the market, determined by supply and demand factors.
