Russia investigates tanker crash at Ust-Luga port
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 15, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 15, 2026
A tanker crash at Ust-Luga port in Russia is under investigation. The incident caused damage but no injuries or spills.
MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russian law enforcement officials said on Sunday they had begun an investigation into a collision involving a tanker at the Ust-Luga seaport, a major outlet for Russia's crude oil and fuel exports via the Baltic Sea.
The Northwestern Transport Prosecutor said the incident took place on Saturday when the tanker Tony, which was arriving to load petroleum products, collided with a berth wall at the port in the country's northwestern Leningrad region.
"The incident damaged the berth wall and the port crane. There were no injuries, and no petroleum spill occurred," the prosecutor said in a statement posted on Telegram.
(Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Alexander Smith)
