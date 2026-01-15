Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that a British diplomat was being expelled after being identified as a spy, Russian news agencies reported.
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
The Federal Security Service (FSB) is the principal security agency in Russia, responsible for counterintelligence, anti-terrorism, and surveillance of the population. It is the successor to the KGB.
Expulsion in diplomatic terms refers to the act of officially removing a foreign diplomat from a country, often due to alleged misconduct or violations of diplomatic norms.
Espionage law encompasses the legal frameworks and regulations governing the act of spying, including the collection of sensitive information and the penalties for those caught engaging in such activities.
