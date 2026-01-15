Macron Calls Emergency Meeting to Address Greenland and Iran Issues

Emergency Meeting Overview

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron convened an emergency defence cabinet in Paris on Thursday to discuss U.S. President Donald's Trump's stated intent to acquire Greenland and the forceful crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran.

French Military Involvement

In an overnight message on X, Macron said a first group of French military personnel were already headed to Greenland to participate in an exercise organised by Denmark and Greenland, an overseas Danish territory.

Allied Support for Denmark

The crisis meeting, confirmed by a French official, was scheduled to begin at 0700 GMT. The meeting was first reported by French news agency AFP.

Allied nations including Germany, Norway and Sweden have begun deploying troops to Greenland in a show of support to Copenhagen and Nuuk.

The deployment started as a high-stakes meeting between U.S., Danish and Greenlandic officials, indicated that there were still fundamental, if not intractable, differences between how Washington, Copenhagen and Nuuk see the island's future.

"At Denmark's request, I have decided that France will participate in the joint exercises organised by Denmark in Greenland," Macron said in his X post. "The first French military elements are already en route. Others will follow."

A French military official told Reuters on Wednesday the personnel heading to Greenland were specialists in cold and mountain environments.

Macron is due to deliver a New Year’s address to the armed forces later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Richard Lough)