Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Russia attacked Ukraine's energy sector, defying U.S. peace efforts. Zelenskiy plans talks with U.S. officials and discussed defense with NATO's Rutte.
KYIV, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia disregarded ongoing U.S. peace efforts by attacking Ukraine's energy sector overnight on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy said that Kyiv would reach out to U.S. officials to discuss the consequences for Russia following the attack. During a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Zelenskiy said they discussed rapid air defence supplies and licences for U.S. weapon production in Europe.
He did not state whether any progress was made in those discussions.
(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; writing by Olena Harmash; editing by Daniel Flynn)
