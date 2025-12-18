Putin's spymaster spoke by phone with new MI6 chief, TASS reports
Putin's spymaster spoke by phone with new MI6 chief, TASS reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign intelligence director, Sergei Naryshkin, said that he had recently spoken by telephone to the chief of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), TASS reported on Thursday.
"A few days ago, I had a rather lengthy telephone conversation with the newly appointed chief of MI6, [Blaise] Metreweli," said Naryshkin, the director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).
Naryshkin said that Russian intelligence officers worked officially in London and that SIS officers worked officially in Moscow, TASS reported. He gave no further details.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category