UK actors vote to reject digital scans in AI rights push, echoing Hollywood battles
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
By Sam Tabahriti
LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - British film and television performers have voted overwhelmingly to refuse digital body scans unless they are given stronger protections against artificial intelligence, the actors' union Equity said on Thursday.
Digital body scans are increasingly used in film and TV for crowd scenes, stunt work, de-aging and virtual performances. They capture detailed facial and body features to create lifelike so-called digital doubles.
Equity said 99.6% of members backed the move in an indicative ballot, with a turnout of 75% among more than 7,700 actors, stunt performers and dancers covered by agreements with trade body PACT, which represents most UK production companies.
While the vote is not legally binding, the union warned it could call a statutory strike ballot if talks fail when they resume in January, threatening disruption to productions that account for about 90% of UK film and TV work.
The vote underscores growing global concern over the use of AI to replicate performers' likenesses without consent or extra pay.
U.S. actors' union SAG-AFTRA staged a four-month strike in 2023 over similar issues, which was estimated to have cost California more than $6 billion in lost output and forced studios to agree limits on AI use.
"We need adequate AI protections which build on, not merely replicate, those agreed after the SAG-AFTRA strike in the USA over two years ago," Paul Fleming, the union's general secretary, said in a statement.
Equity said it wants protections including explicit consent, transparency and fair remuneration.
"With fresh AI proposals, significant movement on royalties, and a package of modern terms and conditions, PACT and allied producers can turn this around," Fleming added.
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)
