Rubio strikes constructive tone but persists in US criticism of European allies

Rubio's Address at the Munich Security Conference

By Humeyra Pamuk

Overview of Rubio's Message

MUNICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a message of unity to Europeans on Saturday, saying Washington was not looking to abandon the transatlantic alliance but that Europe's leaders had made a number of policy mistakes and needed to change course.

Reactions from European Officials

Rubio's overall message of togetherness and emphasis on the long-standing common heritage with Europe at the annual Munich Security Conference was relatively well-received by the gathering of European diplomats and security officials.

Key Issues Addressed

But he also echoed the Trump administration's criticism of Europe over issues like mass migration and climate change and continued to at times needle European policymakers.

Still, his address contrasted sharply with Vice President JD Vance's address here a year ago, in which he argued that the greatest danger to the continent came from censorship and democratic backsliding rather than external threats like Russia.

"In a time of headlines heralding the end of the transatlantic era, let it be known and clear to all that this is neither our goal nor our wish, because for us Americans, our home may be in the western hemisphere, but we will always be a child of Europe," Rubio told the crowd.

"For the United States and Europe, we belong together."

With Donald Trump's "America First" agenda increasingly seen as "America Alone" by allies and adversaries alike, and the president's first 13 months in his second tenure marked by rifts with Europe, Rubio tried to make an appeal to stay united.

"I am here today to make it clear that America is charting a path for a new century of prosperity, and that once again, we want to do it together, with you, our cherished allies and oldest friends," Rubio said.

The address was notably short on specifics. Rubio did not mention Russia - Europe's main geopolitical foil - during the roughly half-hour address, nor did he even bring up NATO by name, the continent's main security bloc or offer an expression of U.S. support for the continent's security.

EUROPEAN RELIEF, BUT ALSO WARINESS

That Rubio's overall message counted as a relief to European officials speaks to the shifting terrain of transatlantic relations in recent years.

While the vast majority of high-ranking officials and lawmakers in Washington expressed an ironclad economic and military commitment to Europe before the rise of Trump, the current administration had upended that norm.

In the annual U.S. National Security Strategy released in December, Washington warned that Europe faced "civilizational erasure" and might one day lose its status as a reliable ally.

More recently, Trump threatened to slap tariffs on European allies for failing to back him in his quest to wrest Greenland away from Denmark, though the transatlantic crisis over the fate of the world's largest island seems to have abated for now.

"The speech seemed soothing and that is great," said one senior European diplomat who requested anonymity to offer his candid assessment.

"There are still many questions looming, but I think using emotional notes was a signal that we can still be together in a different formula."

Other diplomats and U.S. lawmakers were more skeptical, saying the speech had the same undertones as that of Vance.

"It didn’t have the fiery tone of Vance, but I think it really got to a lot of the same dynamics, but just again, without really laying out the biggest security challenges that we’re facing,” Democratic Senator Andy Kim told Reuters.

“He had the opportunity to talk about Ukraine, Russia, China, other things. Instead, he just talked about mass migration, about these types of internal issues of feeling shame about our history.”

Throughout the speech, Rubio combined praise with subtle criticism.

For instance, he spoke of his own forebears in Europe and of Europe's various cultural and architectural treasures, while at times implying that European leaders had turned their backs on worthwhile elements of the continent's past.

"We want allies who are proud of their culture and of their heritage, who understand that we are heirs to the same great and noble civilization, and who together with us, are willing and able to defend it and this is why we do not want allies to rationalize the broken status quo," Rubio said.

Speeches by European leaders to the conference on Friday showed how they are increasingly looking to carve an independent path after a year of unprecedented upheaval in transatlantic ties, while also striving to keep their alliance with the U.S.

In his address, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Berlin had begun talks with France about a European nuclear deterrent, while President Emmanuel Macron said Europe had to become a geopolitical power given the Russian threat would not disappear.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Additional reporting by Jonathan Landay and Andrew Gray;, writing by Gram Slattery; editing by Sarah Marsh and Mark Heinrich)