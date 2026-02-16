Robert Duvall, star of ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Apocalypse Now’, dies at 95, Variety reports
Robert Duvall, celebrated actor known for 'The Godfather', has died at 95. Variety reports his passing, marking the end of a legendary career.
Feb 16 (Reuters) - Robert Duvall, known for films such as "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now", has died at the age of 95, Variety reported on Monday.
