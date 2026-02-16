Nexperia to receive $60 million loan from Invest International to boost chip output
Posted on February 16, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 16, 2026
Nexperia receives a $60M loan from Invest International to enhance chip production and efficiency amid ongoing corporate challenges.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Dutch state-owned finance institution Invest International will provide chipmaker Nexperia with a $60 million loan to support a series of global investments in its production sites, it said in a statement on Monday.
The funding is meant to help boost output, modernise production lines and improve efficiency.
Netherlands-based Nexperia, a unit of China's Wingtech, found itself in a prominent corporate standoff between Europe and China after a Dutch state intervention last year installed a European management team.
The move triggered a crisis that disrupted global supplies of basic chips for the car industry and, according to Dutch newspaper FD, scared away investors.
FD said other financing negotiations for Nexperia are underway, citing a spokesperson.
"It's not that Nexperia is in dire straits, but any source of funding we can tap into that would preserve our own reserves for other, ongoing activities is, of course, very welcome," the spokesperson said, according to the report.
Nexperia could not immediately be reached for comment.
Last week a Dutch court ordered an investigation into mismanagement at Nexperia. It allowed the European management team to stay in place.
(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Jan Harvey)
