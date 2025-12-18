Rheinmetall, ICEYE partner on $2 billion German army order for space sector
Rheinmetall, ICEYE partner on $2 billion German army order for space sector
Posted on December 18, 2025
BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - German defence company Rheinmetall has partnered with satellite maker ICEYE to fulfil a 1.7-billion-euro ($2 billion) order from the German army for the space sector, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The joint venture, called Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions, will provide space-based reconnaissance data to the German armed forces via its satellite constellation, said Rheinmetall.
The contract runs from the end of 2025 to the end of 2030 with options to extend, added the company.
($1 = 0.8531 euros)
(Writing by Miranda MurrayEditing by Madeline Chambers)
