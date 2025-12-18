Home > Headlines > Rheinmetall, ICEYE partner on $2 billion German army order for space sector
Headlines

Rheinmetall, ICEYE partner on $2 billion German army order for space sector

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 18, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

BERLIN, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - German ‍defence ‌company Rheinmetall has partnered ⁠with ‌satellite maker ICEYE to fulfil a 1.7-billion-euro ($2 billion) ⁠order from the German army ​for the space ‌sector, it ⁠said in a statement on Thursday.

The joint ​venture, called Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions, will provide space-based reconnaissance ​data ‍to the ​German armed forces via its satellite constellation, said Rheinmetall.

The contract runs from the end ⁠of 2025 to the end ​of 2030 with options to extend, added the company.

($1 = ‌0.8531 euros)

(Writing by Miranda MurrayEditing by Madeline Chambers)

Related Posts
Russia says commission on Ukraine war damages has no legal force for Moscow
Russia says commission on Ukraine war damages has no legal force for Moscow
Russia's central bank says it will sue European banks in Russian court over frozen assets
Russia's central bank says it will sue European banks in Russian court over frozen assets
Albanian parliament erupts over corruption allegations against deputy PM
Albanian parliament erupts over corruption allegations against deputy PM
Lucasfilm wins bid to throw out UK lawsuit over 'resurrection' of 'Star Wars' character
Lucasfilm wins bid to throw out UK lawsuit over 'resurrection' of 'Star Wars' character
Volkswagen pushing ahead with German cost-cutting, brand boss says
Volkswagen pushing ahead with German cost-cutting, brand boss says
Spain orders 100 Airbus helicopters 
Spain orders 100 Airbus helicopters 
New Czech government looking at several CEZ buyout options, minister says
New Czech government looking at several CEZ buyout options, minister says
Germany launches €30 billion fund to mobilize private investment
Germany launches €30 billion fund to mobilize private investment
Meta's Yann LeCun targets $3.5 billion valuation for new AI startup, FT reports
Meta's Yann LeCun targets $3.5 billion valuation for new AI startup, FT reports
Irish foreign multinational employment climbs in 2025 despite Trump tariffs
Irish foreign multinational employment climbs in 2025 despite Trump tariffs
Russia is preparing for contacts with the United States on Ukraine, the Kremlin says
Russia is preparing for contacts with the United States on Ukraine, the Kremlin says
EU targets 41 additional vessels in Russia's shadow fleet
EU targets 41 additional vessels in Russia's shadow fleet

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

EU prosecutors seek to drop Genoa dam case against Italian Webuild CEO

EU prosecutors seek to drop Genoa dam case against Italian Webuild CEO

EU to lift sanctions on Kosovo and release financial aid, von der Leyen says

EU to lift sanctions on Kosovo and release financial aid, von der Leyen says

EU risks losing out to China and US with climate aims, new Czech minister says

EU risks losing out to China and US with climate aims, new Czech minister says

Spanish police search laboratory in African swine fever probe

Spanish police search laboratory in African swine fever probe

Tram network for England's Leeds delayed until late 2030s

Tram network for England's Leeds delayed until late 2030s

Migrants stuck in Mauritania after EU border pact brings crackdown

Migrants stuck in Mauritania after EU border pact brings crackdown

Birkenstock sees muted sales growth and profit as tariffs hurt margins

Birkenstock sees muted sales growth and profit as tariffs hurt margins

EU prosecutors request dropping of Genoa dam case against Italian Webuild CEO

EU prosecutors request dropping of Genoa dam case against Italian Webuild CEO

Banks win bid to block $3.6 billion mass forex UK lawsuit

Banks win bid to block $3.6 billion mass forex UK lawsuit

Russian ban on Roblox stirs debate about limits of censorship

Russian ban on Roblox stirs debate about limits of censorship

France not ready to sign Mercosur deal, Macron reaffirms

France not ready to sign Mercosur deal, Macron reaffirms

Polish Constitutional Tribunal violated principles of EU law, European court rules

Polish Constitutional Tribunal violated principles of EU law, European court rules

View All Headlines Posts