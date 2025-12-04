BERLIN, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - Germany unveiled the "Deutschlandfonds" on Wednesday, ‍a ‌30 billion euro ($35.22 billion) initiative designed to mobilize private ⁠capital for investments ‌in energy transition, technology, and industrial modernization as Europe's largest economy seeks to regain competitiveness.

The fund, coordinated ⁠by the finance and economy ministries with implementation by state-owned ​development bank KfW, will use guarantees, ‌loans, and equity stakes ⁠to de-risk private investments rather than direct state spending.

The government describes the fund as "temporary seed ​financing" for Germany's economic transformation after years of stagnation.

The initiative targets three key sectors: industry and small and medium-sized companies pursuing decarbonisation ​and ‍critical raw materials projects, ​energy utilities investing in renewable infrastructure, and start-ups and scale-ups in deep tech, biotech, and defence technology.

Specific measures include up to 8 billion euros in guarantees for industrial transformation projects, a ⁠600 million euro guarantee framework for geothermal drilling, and expanded venture ​capital financing through an enhanced "Zukunftsfonds II" focusing on growth and innovation capital.

KfW will also begin financing defence exports and purchase securitizations ‌to strengthen lending to small and medium-sized companies.

($1 = 0.8517 euros)

(Reporting by Maria MartinezEditing by Madeline Chambers)