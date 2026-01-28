Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Pope Leo urged action against global anti-Semitism during his Vatican audience, calling on leaders to prevent future genocides.
VATICAN CITY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Pope Leo appealed against the global rise of anti-Semitism on Wednesday, marking the annual commemoration of the Holocaust during his weekly audience at the Vatican with a prayer for a world without prejudice or racism.
"On this annual occasion of painful remembrance, I ask the Almighty for the gift of a world with no more antisemitism and, with no more prejudice, oppression, or persecution of any human being," said the pope.
Leo, the first U.S. pope, called on world leaders "to always remain vigilant, so that the horror of genocide may never again fall upon any people".
(Reporting by Joshua McElwee, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)
Anti-Semitism is prejudice against, hatred of, or discrimination against Jews. It can manifest in various forms, including social exclusion, violence, and systemic discrimination.
The Holocaust refers to the systematic, state-sponsored persecution and murder of six million Jews by the Nazi regime and its allies during World War II.
A prayer for peace is a spiritual request for harmony and tranquility among individuals and nations, often invoking divine assistance to eliminate conflict and promote understanding.
