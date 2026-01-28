Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
The UK's ONS will change grocery price data collection, potentially lowering CPI by 0.03 points, affecting inflation rates.
LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Office for National Statistics plans to go ahead with changes next month to how it collects grocery price data, which if implemented previously would have lowered the reported rate of consumer price inflation by 0.03 percentage points.
As well as changes to include the use of supermarket scanner data on groceries purchases, the ONS said on Wednesday that it would change how it sampled the prices of overnight hotel stays and video games with effect from inflation data for February.
If the new grocery scanner data had been used between January 2019 and June 2025, it would have lowered the average CPI rate by 0.03 percentage points, and led to a 0.1 percentage point difference in the published rate in 39 out of 66 months, the ONS said.
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)
Grocery price data changes refer to the adjustments made in how grocery prices are collected and reported, which can influence the overall inflation rate.
Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services rises, eroding purchasing power. It is typically measured by the CPI.
Explore more articles in the Finance category