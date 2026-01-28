Changes in Grocery Price Data Expected to Slightly Reduce UK CPI

Impact of Grocery Price Data Changes on CPI

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Office for National Statistics plans to go ahead with changes next month to how it collects grocery price data, which if implemented previously would have lowered the reported rate of consumer price inflation by 0.03 percentage points.

New Data Collection Methods

As well as changes to include the use of supermarket scanner data on groceries purchases, the ONS said on Wednesday that it would change how it sampled the prices of overnight hotel stays and video games with effect from inflation data for February.

Historical Impact on CPI Rates

If the new grocery scanner data had been used between January 2019 and June 2025, it would have lowered the average CPI rate by 0.03 percentage points, and led to a 0.1 percentage point difference in the published rate in 39 out of 66 months, the ONS said.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)