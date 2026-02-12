Poland's Grupa Azoty ousts CEO Skolmowski after less than year on the job
Posted on February 12, 2026
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Grupa Azoty has dismissed CEO Andrzej Skolmowski amid financial struggles. The Ministry plans recapitalization, with interim leadership assigned.
By Rafal Wojciech Nowak and Alicja Surdy
GDANSK, Poland, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Poland's Grupa Azoty has dismissed CEO Andrzej Skolmowski, in the role since June 2025, and two other management board members, the chemicals group said on Thursday.
Azoty has been in financial trouble since late 2022 due to high gas prices, cheap fertilizer imports from Russia and Belarus, and cost overruns at its flagship polymer production project.
Poland's Ministry of State Assets, Azoty's largest shareholder, said in a statement published on its website that it planned to recapitalize the group, and that the supervisory board expected a new management to bring Azoty closer to an agreement with its creditors.
"The group's situation is still very difficult," Erste analyst Jakub Szkopek told Reuters. He also noted the CEO ouster follows recent management changes in other state-controlled companies such as KGHM and JSW.
Azoty's supervisory board has tasked vice chair Aleksandra Machowicz-Jaworska to perform the CEO duties for up to three months starting Friday, the regulatory filing showed.
(Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
