Grupa Azoty Dismisses CEO Andrzej Skolmowski After Less Than a Year

Grupa Azoty's Leadership Changes

By Rafal Wojciech Nowak and Alicja Surdy

Reasons Behind the CEO Dismissal

GDANSK, Poland, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Poland's Grupa Azoty has dismissed CEO Andrzej Skolmowski, in the role since June 2025, and two other management board members, the chemicals group said on Thursday.

Future Plans for Grupa Azoty

Azoty has been in financial trouble since late 2022 due to high gas prices, cheap fertilizer imports from Russia and Belarus, and cost overruns at its flagship polymer production project.

Interim Leadership

Poland's Ministry of State Assets, Azoty's largest shareholder, said in a statement published on its website that it planned to recapitalize the group, and that the supervisory board expected a new management to bring Azoty closer to an agreement with its creditors.

"The group's situation is still very difficult," Erste analyst Jakub Szkopek told Reuters. He also noted the CEO ouster follows recent management changes in other state-controlled companies such as KGHM and JSW.

Azoty's supervisory board has tasked vice chair Aleksandra Machowicz-Jaworska to perform the CEO duties for up to three months starting Friday, the regulatory filing showed.

(Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)